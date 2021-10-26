Pimco Highome Fund (PHK) falls 0.16% on Moderate Volume October 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PHK - Market Data & News Trade

Pimco High Income Fund (NYSE: PHK), a Boston, Massachusetts, company, fell to close at $6.34 Monday after losing $0.01 (0.16%) on volume of 374,381 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $6.37 to a low of $6.29 while Pimco Highome Fund’s market cap now stands at $837,594,226.

About Pimco High Income Fund

Pimco High Income Fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. Using a dynamic asset allocation strategy among multiple fixed income sectors in the credit markets, the fund seeks high current income with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. Aiming to identify securities that provide high current income and/or capital appreciation, the fund focuses on duration management, credit quality analysis, risk management techniques and broad diversification among issuers, industries and sectors as well as other risk management techniques designed to manage default risk. The fund may invest any portion of its assets (or none) in below-investment-grade securities, or high yield bonds (also known as junk bonds). The fund will not invest more than 25% of total assets in non-U.S.-dollar-denominated securities. The fund will not invest more than 40% of total assets in securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. Additionally, the fund will normally maintain an average portfolio duration of between zero and eight years. Consideration of yield is only one component of the portfolio manager’s approach. PIMCO also considers capital appreciation and principal preservation through intensive fundamental, macroeconomic, industry and company-specific research.

Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Model 3 Vehicles; First Step Toward Electrifying Fleet

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZZ) has placed an order for 100,000 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric cars, the first step in the rental car company’s plan to electrify its fleet of a half million cars.

Starting in early November, the Florida-based company will offer Tesla Model 3 compact cars for rent at its airport and neighborhood locations in major US markets and certain European cities, Hertz announced Monday.

Stellantis and Samsung SDI Form Joint Venture for Electric Vehicle Batteries

Automaker Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) has formed a joint venture with South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI to produce electric vehicle batteries for its North American auto assembly plants.

On Friday, Stellantis, which counts Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Chrysler among its brands, said it is reviewing locations for a future lithium-ion battery plant and aims to begin operating by the first half of 2025. The new facility will have an initial annual production capacity of 23 gigawatt hours with the ability to increase up to 40 gigawatt hours in the future, the companies said.

California Proposes Oil and Gas Drilling Buffer Zone Around Communities

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a statewide ban on oil and gas drilling within 3,200 feet of homes, schools and hospitals in order to protect public health and further its goal to combat climate change.

The draft rules, released last week by the state’s oil regulator California Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM), aim to create what would be the largest buffer zone in the country. Existing wells in those setback areas would not be banned, but subject to stricter regulation.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

