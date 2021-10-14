Pimco Global StocksPLUS &ome Fund (PGP) falls 0.46% to Close at $10.77 on October 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PGP - Market Data & News Trade

Pimco Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE: PGP) shares fell 0.46%, or $0.05 per share, to close Wednesday at $10.77. After opening the day at $10.76, shares of Pimco Global StocksPLUS &ome Fund fluctuated between $10.80 and $10.68. 50,497 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 42,498. Wednesday's activity brought Pimco Global StocksPLUS &ome Fund’s market cap to $118,113,222.

About Pimco Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

Pimco Global StocksPLUS® & Income Fund seeks total return comprised of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Employing the innovative StocksPLUS approach, pioneered by PIMCO, the fund seeks total return composed of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The portfolio manager builds a global equity and debt portfolio by investing at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a combination of securities and instruments that provide exposure to stocks and/or produce income. The fund’s stock exposure may be obtained through stock holdings and/or through index and other derivative instruments that have economic characteristics similar to U.S. and non-U.S. stocks. Exposure to income-producing instruments may be obtained through the use of fixed income and other derivative instruments. The fund may make substantial use of interest rate swap and other derivatives transactions (“paired swap transactions”) for the principal purpose of generating distributable gains that are not part of the fund's duration or yield curve management strategies. Please see the fund’s most recent shareholder report for details. The fund may employ a strategy of writing (selling) equity index call options on the U.S. equity portion seek to generate gains from option premiums, which may limit the fund’s gains from increases in the S&P 500 Index. The fund may also purchase put options on the S&P 500 in an effort to protect against significant market declines. Gains (if any) generated from the index option strategy may be offset by the fund's realized capital losses, including any available capital loss carryforwards. The actively managed collateral portfolio is investment grade quality with a low- to intermediate-average duration (ranging from 1 year to 2+ years above the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Index).

BlackRock Beats Q3 Profit Estimates, But Asset Growth Flattens

BlackRock Inc topped third-quarter profit estimates helped by robust performance fees and strong demand for its actively managed and sustainable funds, even as volatile markets hindered the world's largest money manager from growing its assets under management.

Asset managers have benefited from rising global financial markets in recent quarters as investors put money to work, making the most of the post-pandemic economic reopening, driven by progress on vaccinations and strong fiscal and monetary aid.

JPMorgan Misses on Third Quarter Revenue, Beats Earnings Estimates With One-Time Items



JPMorgan Chase posted a 24% jump in third-quarter profits on Wednesday, largely driven by one-time items that boosted its results, as the bank struggled to grow revenues with interest rates at near-zero levels.

The nation’s largest bank by assets said it earned a profit of $11.69 billion, or $3.74 per share, compared with a profit of $9.44 billion, or $2.92 per share, in the same period a year earlier. The bank had two one-time items that helped boost its profits this quarter: a $566 million income tax benefit and the release of $2.1 billion from its troubled loans books, something the JPMorgan has been doing every three months since the U.S. economy started recovering from the pandemic.

Emerson Electric To Merge Industrial Software Businesses With Aspen Technology

Industrial software maker Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) will merge two of its businesses with smaller rival, Aspen Technology Inc (Nasdaq:AZPN), in a deal worth $11 billion.

The cash-and-stock transaction announced Monday values AspenTech at about $160 per share, a 27% premium to its Oct. 6 close, before Bloomberg News first reported on talks between the two companies.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

