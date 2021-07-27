Pimco Global StocksPLUS &ome Fund (PGP) falls 0.18% in Active Trading on July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PGP - Market Data & News Trade

Pimco Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE: PGP) shares fell 0.18%, or $0.02 per share, to close Monday at $11.07. After opening the day at $11.04, shares of Pimco Global StocksPLUS &ome Fund fluctuated between $11.12 and $10.96. 37,058 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 29,200. Monday's activity brought Pimco Global StocksPLUS &ome Fund’s market cap to $121,403,284.

About Pimco Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

Pimco Global StocksPLUS® & Income Fund seeks total return comprised of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Employing the innovative StocksPLUS approach, pioneered by PIMCO, the fund seeks total return composed of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The portfolio manager builds a global equity and debt portfolio by investing at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a combination of securities and instruments that provide exposure to stocks and/or produce income. The fund’s stock exposure may be obtained through stock holdings and/or through index and other derivative instruments that have economic characteristics similar to U.S. and non-U.S. stocks. Exposure to income-producing instruments may be obtained through the use of fixed income and other derivative instruments. The fund may make substantial use of interest rate swap and other derivatives transactions (“paired swap transactions”) for the principal purpose of generating distributable gains that are not part of the fund's duration or yield curve management strategies. Please see the fund’s most recent shareholder report for details. The fund may employ a strategy of writing (selling) equity index call options on the U.S. equity portion seek to generate gains from option premiums, which may limit the fund’s gains from increases in the S&P 500 Index. The fund may also purchase put options on the S&P 500 in an effort to protect against significant market declines. Gains (if any) generated from the index option strategy may be offset by the fund's realized capital losses, including any available capital loss carryforwards. The actively managed collateral portfolio is investment grade quality with a low- to intermediate-average duration (ranging from 1 year to 2+ years above the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Index).

Visit Pimco Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Pimco Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Pimco Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer