PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX) falls 0.78% in Light Trading on August 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NRGX - Market Data & News Trade

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE: NRGX) fell to close at $11.40 Monday after losing $0.09 (0.78%) on volume of 87,228 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $11.82 to a low of $11.40 while PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s market cap now stands at $509,659,276.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income. The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments. The fund currently expects, under normal circumstances, to obtain significant exposure to master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and other energy companies. The extent of the fund’s investments in MLPs and the manner in which the fund makes such investments are limited by its intention to qualify as a regulated investment company for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Under normal circumstances, at the close of any quarter of its taxable year, the fund will invest no more than 25% of its total assets in the securities of one or more MLPs that are treated as “qualified publicly traded partnerships” within the meaning of Section 851(h) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (the “Code??), in accordance with the requirements of Subchapter M of the Code. Investments linked to the energy sector include investments in: (i) companies that: (a) have at least 50% of their assets, revenues, or profits committed to or derived from (1) energy infrastructure or acquisition, including exploring, mining, recovering, developing, producing, transporting, storing, gathering, compressing, processing (including fractionating), distributing, delivering, treating, refining, servicing, and marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products, coal, electricity, or renewable energy products (including, without limit, biomass, hydropower, geothermal, wind, and/or solar); (2) providing materials to, processing materials for, or providing equipment or services to companies described in (1); or (3) owning or managing energy assets defined in (1) or (2); or (b) are classified as the “Energy” sector or the “Electric Utilities,” “Gas Utilities” or “Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers” industries under the Global Industry Classification Standard or are classified as the “Energy,” “Electric Utility,” or “Natural Gas Utility” sectors under the Bloomberg Barclays Indices Global Sector Classification Scheme; (ii) energy-related commodities, including natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products, coal, electricity, ethanol and other biofuels, or emissions; and/or (iii) derivative instruments that provide economic exposure to these types of investments. To the extent the fund obtains exposure to MLPs through the use of total return swaps (“MLP swaps”), it expects to hold cash and cash equivalents and/or high quality debt instruments in an amount equal to the full notional value of such MLP swaps. The fund may also invest in a wide range of credit sectors, including, without limit, corporate debt, including fixed-, variable-, and floating rate bonds, loans and debt securities issued by U.S. and foreign corporations, including emerging market issuers.

Visit PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer