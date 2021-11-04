PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX) falls 0.60% in Light Trading on November 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NRGX - Market Data & News Trade

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE: NRGX) fell to close at $13.27 Wednesday after losing $0.08 (0.60%) on volume of 111,172 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $13.46 to a low of $13.18 while PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s market cap now stands at $593,261,280.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income. The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments. The fund currently expects, under normal circumstances, to obtain significant exposure to master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and other energy companies. The extent of the fund’s investments in MLPs and the manner in which the fund makes such investments are limited by its intention to qualify as a regulated investment company for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Under normal circumstances, at the close of any quarter of its taxable year, the fund will invest no more than 25% of its total assets in the securities of one or more MLPs that are treated as “qualified publicly traded partnerships” within the meaning of Section 851(h) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (the “Code??), in accordance with the requirements of Subchapter M of the Code. Investments linked to the energy sector include investments in: (i) companies that: (a) have at least 50% of their assets, revenues, or profits committed to or derived from (1) energy infrastructure or acquisition, including exploring, mining, recovering, developing, producing, transporting, storing, gathering, compressing, processing (including fractionating), distributing, delivering, treating, refining, servicing, and marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products, coal, electricity, or renewable energy products (including, without limit, biomass, hydropower, geothermal, wind, and/or solar); (2) providing materials to, processing materials for, or providing equipment or services to companies described in (1); or (3) owning or managing energy assets defined in (1) or (2); or (b) are classified as the “Energy” sector or the “Electric Utilities,” “Gas Utilities” or “Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers” industries under the Global Industry Classification Standard or are classified as the “Energy,” “Electric Utility,” or “Natural Gas Utility” sectors under the Bloomberg Barclays Indices Global Sector Classification Scheme; (ii) energy-related commodities, including natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products, coal, electricity, ethanol and other biofuels, or emissions; and/or (iii) derivative instruments that provide economic exposure to these types of investments. To the extent the fund obtains exposure to MLPs through the use of total return swaps (“MLP swaps”), it expects to hold cash and cash equivalents and/or high quality debt instruments in an amount equal to the full notional value of such MLP swaps. The fund may also invest in a wide range of credit sectors, including, without limit, corporate debt, including fixed-, variable-, and floating rate bonds, loans and debt securities issued by U.S. and foreign corporations, including emerging market issuers.

Amazon Now Owns 20% of Electric Truck Maker Rivian

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN), an early backer of Rivian Automotive Inc, now owns about a fifth of the electric truck startup, the e-commerce giant disclosed in a quarterly filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As of Sept. 30, Amazon held equity investments representing a 20% ownership interest that had a carrying value of $3.8 billion, up from $2.7 billion at the end of 2020, according to the company's latest Form 10-Q.

The Great Labor Dilemma — How It Began and Where We Are Now

In September, the US economy added 194,000 jobs, far below consensus analyst expectations of 500,000 jobs. The unemployment rate moved lower to 4.8% from 5.2% in August. Ironically, there are plenty of jobs available for workers, but companies across all sectors report challenging conditions for attracting workers.

T. Rowe Price To Acquire Oak Hill Advisors for $4.2 Billion

T. Rowe Price Group Inc plans to acquire credit manager Oak Hill Advisors for up to $4.2 billion, marking its first big expansion into private markets as part of a bid to grow beyond its mutual fund retirement business.

Last week, the Baltimore-based money management firm said it will pay cash and stock to acquire 100% of the equity of Oak Hill, which, as of July 31, has $53 billion of capital under management.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

