PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE: PDI) shares fell 0.04%, or $0.01 per share, to close Thursday at $28.74. After opening the day at $28.75, shares of PIMCO Dynamicome Fund fluctuated between $28.80 and $28.51. 392,370 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 263,140. Thursday's activity brought PIMCO Dynamicome Fund’s market cap to $1,998,884,618.

PIMCO Dynamicome Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts..

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

The multi-sector fund seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The fund’s investment universe includes mortgage-backed securities, investment grade and high yield corporates, developed and emerging markets corporate and sovereign bonds, other income-producing securities and related derivative instruments. The fund will normally invest at least 25% of its total assets in privately issued (commonly known as "non-agency") mortgage-related securities. The Fund may normally invest up to 40% of its total assets in securities of issuers economically tied to emerging market countries. PIMCO has been actively managing income-producing securities since the firm’s founding in 1971.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

