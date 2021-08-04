PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgageome Fund (PCI) falls 0.13% on Moderate Volume August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PCI - Market Data & News Trade

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE: PCI) shares fell 0.13%, or $0.03 per share, to close Tuesday at $22.44. After opening the day at $22.55, shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgageome Fund fluctuated between $22.62 and $22.41. 406,999 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 529,347. Tuesday's activity brought PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgageome Fund’s market cap to $3,373,122,658.

About PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund

Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. he fund utilizes a dynamic allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors, with an emphasis on opportunities in developed and emerging global credit markets, to pursue current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of mortgage-related securities and other debt instruments of varying maturities. The fund will normally invest at least 25% of its total assets (i.e., concentrate) in privately issued (commonly known as “non-agency”) mortgage-related securities. The fund may also invest up to 40% of its total assets in securities of issuers economically tied to emerging market countries. The fund will normally maintain an average portfolio duration of between zero and eight years.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

