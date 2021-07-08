PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) gains 0.0500% for July 07

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PTY - Market Data & News Trade

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: PTY) shares gained 0.0500% to end trading Wednesday at $20.11 per share - a net change of $0.01. Shares traded between $20.15 and $20.00 throughout the day.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund seeks maximum total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Using a dynamic asset allocation strategy that focuses on duration management, credit quality analysis, risk management techniques, and broad diversification among issuers, industries and sectors, the fund seeks maximum total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in a combination of corporate debt obligations of varying maturities, other corporate income-producing securities, and income-producing securities of non-corporate issuers, such as U.S. Government securities, municipal securities and mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities issued on a public or private basis. The fund may invest a maximum of 25% of its total assets in non-U.S.-dollar-denominated securities and a maximum of 40% of its total assets in securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. The fund will normally maintain an average portfolio duration of between zero and eight years. Consideration of yield is only one component of the portfolio manager’s approach. PIMCO also considers capital appreciation and principal preservation through intensive fundamental, macroeconomic, industry and company-specific research in making investments for the fund.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

