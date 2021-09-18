Pimco California Municipalome Fund II (PCK) falls 0.10% on Moderate Volume September 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PCK - Market Data & News Trade

Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE: PCK), a Boston, Massachusetts, company, fell to close at $9.76 Friday after losing $0.01 (0.10%) on volume of 32,794 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $9.79 to a low of $9.75 while Pimco California Municipalome Fund II’s market cap now stands at $313,645,076.

About Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II

California Municipal Income Found II seeks to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax; the fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets in municipal bonds which pay interest that is exempt from regular federal and California income taxes (i.e., excluded from gross income for federal and California income tax purposes but not necessarily exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax). The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in investments the interest from which is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. PIMCO is qualified to respond to recent changes in the municipal bond market, with an extensive network of credit research capabilities to address concerns about creditworthiness, which is critical to municipal bond investing.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

