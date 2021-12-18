Pilgrim`s Pride (PPC) falls 0.82% on Strong Volume December 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PPC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Pilgrim`s Pride Corp. Inc’s (NASDAQ: PPC) stock fell $0.23, accounting for a 0.82% decrease. Pilgrim`s Pride opened at $28.04 before trading between $28.29 and $27.63 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Pilgrim`s Pride’s market cap fall to $6,786,363,288 on 841,045 shares -above their 30-day average of 410,172.

About Pilgrim`s Pride Corp.

Pilgrim's employs approximately 55,400 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, and continental Europe. The Company's primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

