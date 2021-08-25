Pieris (PIRS) falls 3.94% on Strong Volume August 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PIRS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: PIRS) stock fell $0.17, accounting for a 3.94% decrease. Pieris opened at $4.34 before trading between $4.34 and $4.06 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Pieris’s market cap fall to $276,849,455 on 1,742,620 shares -above their 30-day average of 955,472.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers and develops Anticalin protein-based drugs to target validated disease pathways in a unique and transformative way. Its pipeline includes inhalable Anticalin proteins to treat respiratory diseases and immuno-oncology multi-specifics tailored for the tumor microenvironment. Proprietary to Pieris, Anticalin proteins are a novel class of therapeutics validated in the clinic and by partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies. Anticalin® is a registered trademark of Pieris.

Visit Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Korea Moves To Ban Apple and Google From Forcing Developers To Use Their Payment Systems US Supreme Court Rules 'Remain in Mexico' Program Should Be Reinstated for Asylum Seekers President Biden Says Afghan Evacuation Is on Track for August 31 Deadline House Passes $3.5 Trillion Budget Blueprint After Reaching Compromise With Moderate Lawmakers