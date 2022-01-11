Piedmont Office Realty (PDM) falls 1.27% to Close at $19.42 on January 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PDM - Market Data & News Trade

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc - Class A (NYSE: PDM) shares fell 1.27%, or $0.25 per share, to close Monday at $19.42. After opening the day at $19.67, shares of Piedmont Office Realty fluctuated between $19.75 and $19.39. 700,887 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 734,471. Monday's activity brought Piedmont Office Realty’s market cap to $2,410,737,083.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc - Class A

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2). As of December 31, 2020, approximately 64% of the company's portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 43% was LEED certified.

Visit Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc - Class A’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Commodities — Assessing 2021 and Forecasting 2022 CEO Hans Vestberg Putting Verizon Back on Growth Track: Jeff Kagan Explosion in COVID-19 Cases Disrupts Schools and Offices Investing Highlights (and Lowlights) of 2021