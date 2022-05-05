Piedmont Office Realty (PDM) Drops 3.10% on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PDM - Market Data & News Trade

Today Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc - Class A (NYSE: PDM) is trading 3.10% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:14:44 est, was $15.98. Piedmont Office Realty has moved $0.51 over the previous day’s close.

231,635 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Piedmont Office Realty has a YTD change of 9.24%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc - Class A

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2). As of December 31, 2020, approximately 64% of the company's portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 43% was LEED certified.

