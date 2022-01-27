Physicians Realty (DOC) falls 2.46% on Strong Volume January 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DOC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Physicians Realty Trust Inc’s (NYSE: DOC) stock fell $0.45, accounting for a 2.46% decrease. Physicians Realty opened at $18.39 before trading between $18.55 and $17.68 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Physicians Realty’s market cap fall to $3,923,355,710 on 2,680,322 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,904,706.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the 'operating partnership'), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of December 31, 2020, owned approximately 97.3% of OP Units.

Visit Physicians Realty Trust's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Physicians Realty Trust and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Physicians Realty Trust's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

TG Therapeutics Tumbles 40% on Partial Clinical Trial Hold Huawei Says Carrier Business Stable as Revenues Decline: Jeff Kagan Time To Reconsider Galapagos as New CEO Paul Stoffels Named Global Politics Could Drive Extreme Market Volatility in 2022