PHX Minerals (PHX) falls 2.63% on Strong Volume February 22

Today, PHX Minerals Inc - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: PHX) stock fell $0.06, accounting for a 2.63% decrease. PHX Minerals opened at $2.31 before trading between $2.32 and $2.17 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw PHX Minerals’s market cap fall to $76,586,950 on 255,694 shares -above their 30-day average of 185,001.

About PHX Minerals Inc - Class A

Oklahoma City-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core areas of focus. PHX owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, North Dakota, New Mexico and Arkansas.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

