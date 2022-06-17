Phoenix New Media (FENG) Gains 14.22% for June 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FENG - Market Data & News Trade

Phoenix New Media Ltd - ADR (NYSE:FENG) shares changed 14.22% today on 115,118 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 167,895 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $4.66 the company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-15.

Phoenix New Media is down 21.11% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Phoenix New Media visit the company profile.

About Phoenix New Media Ltd - ADR

Phoenix New Media Limited is a leading new media company providing premium content on an integrated Internet platform, including PC and mobile, in China. Having originated from a leading global Chinese language TV network based in Hong Kong, Phoenix TV, the Company enables consumers to access professional news and other quality information and share user-generated content on the Internet through their PCs and mobile devices. Phoenix New Media's platform includes its PC channel, consisting of ifeng.com website, which comprises interest-based verticals and interactive services; its mobile channel, consisting of mobile news applications, mobile video application and mobile Internet website; and its operations with the telecom operators that provides mobile value-added services.

