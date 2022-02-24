Phoenix New Media (FENG) falls 5.18% in Light Trading on February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FENG - Market Data & News Trade

Phoenix New Media Ltd - ADR (NYSE: FENG) shares fell 5.18%, or $0.0399 per share, to close Thursday at $0.73. After opening the day at $0.74, shares of Phoenix New Media fluctuated between $0.75 and $0.71. 63,247 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 76,437. Thursday's activity brought Phoenix New Media’s market cap to $24,184,468.

Phoenix New Media is headquartered in Beijing, Beijing..

About Phoenix New Media Ltd - ADR

Phoenix New Media Limited is a leading new media company providing premium content on an integrated Internet platform, including PC and mobile, in China. Having originated from a leading global Chinese language TV network based in Hong Kong, Phoenix TV, the Company enables consumers to access professional news and other quality information and share user-generated content on the Internet through their PCs and mobile devices. Phoenix New Media's platform includes its PC channel, consisting of ifeng.com website, which comprises interest-based verticals and interactive services; its mobile channel, consisting of mobile news applications, mobile video application and mobile Internet website; and its operations with the telecom operators that provides mobile value-added services.

Visit Phoenix New Media Ltd - ADR’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Phoenix New Media Ltd - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Phoenix New Media Ltd - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News.

