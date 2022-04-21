Phillips 66 (PSX) Loses 1.08% on April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PSX - Market Data & News Trade

Today Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is trading 1.08% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:16:29 est, was $88.16. Phillips 66 dropped $0.955 so far today.

1,459,193 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Phillips 66 has moved YTD 23.96%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company's master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,300 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $55 billion of assets as of Dec. 31, 2020.

