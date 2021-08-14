Phillips 66 (PSX) falls 0.74% on Moderate Volume August 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PSX - Market Data & News Trade

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) shares fell 0.74%, or $0.55 per share, to close Friday at $73.89. After opening the day at $74.64, shares of Phillips 66 fluctuated between $74.96 and $73.78. 2,214,774 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 2,948,356. Friday's activity brought Phillips 66’s market cap to $32,363,037,357.

Phillips 66 is headquartered in Houston, Texas..

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company's master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,300 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $55 billion of assets as of Dec. 31, 2020.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

