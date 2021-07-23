Philip Morris International Inc (PM) gains 0.73% for July 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PM - Market Data & News Trade

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) shares gained 0.73%, or $0.7 per share, to close Thursday at $97.24. After opening the day at $96.19, shares of Philip Morris fluctuated between $97.27 and $95.70. 3,949,036 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 4,446,749. Thursday's activity brought Philip Morris’s market cap to $151,552,137,588.

Philip Morris is headquartered in New York, New York, and employs more than 77,400 people.

About Philip Morris International Inc

Philip Morris International is a leading international tobacco company, with a diverse workforce of around 73,500 people who hail from every corner of the globe. Philip Morris International is committed to being a great employer. We strive to be environmentally and socially responsible. We are dedicated to fighting the illegal cigarette trade. We proudly support the communities where we source tobacco and where our employees live and work. Philip Morris International is dedicated to doing something very dramatic—we want to replace cigarettes with smoke-free products as fast as possible. That’s why Philip Morris International has more than 430 scientists, engineers, and technicians developing less-harmful alternatives to cigarettes at our two research facilities in Switzerland and Singapore. It’s the biggest shift in our history. And it’s the right one for our consumers, our company, our shareholders, and society.

