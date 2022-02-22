Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) falls 3.78% on Moderate Volume February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PAHC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Phibro Animal Health Corp. - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: PAHC) stock fell $0.81, accounting for a 3.78% decrease. Phibro Animal Health opened at $21.25 before trading between $21.25 and $20.31 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Phibro Animal Health’s market cap fall to $419,564,152 on 103,175 shares -below their 30-day average of 123,528.

About Phibro Animal Health Corp. - Class A

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources.

Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

