PhenixFIN (PFX) falls 1.26% in Light Trading on July 29

PhenixFIN Corp (NASDAQ: PFX) shares fell 1.26%, or $0.51 per share, to close Thursday at $40.00. After opening the day at $40.42, shares of PhenixFIN fluctuated between $40.48 and $39.55. 2,018 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 5,003. Thursday's activity brought PhenixFIN’s market cap to $108,157,440.

PhenixFIN is headquartered in New York, New York..

PhenixFIN Corporation is an internally managed, closed-end, business development company (“BDC”). Its experienced team is focused on current income generation coupled with capital appreciation with a focus on net asset value (“NAV”) accretion to drive total shareholder returns. henixFIN has a broad network of relationships and deep expertise in originating, structuring, executing and managing credit and equity investments. Its portfolio generally consists of senior secured first lien loans, senior secured second lien loans, and equity.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

