Phathom (PHAT) falls 1.34% in Light Trading on August 11

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) shares fell 1.34%, or $0.44 per share, to close Wednesday at $32.52. After opening the day at $32.74, shares of Phathom fluctuated between $33.80 and $32.17. 48,691 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 82,085. Wednesday's activity brought Phathom’s market cap to $1,018,839,015.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer