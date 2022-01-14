PhaseBio (PHAS) falls 6.70% on Moderate Volume January 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PHAS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: PHAS) stock fell $0.16, accounting for a 6.70% decrease. PhaseBio opened at $2.37 before trading between $2.37 and $2.19 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw PhaseBio’s market cap fall to $107,240,662 on 135,719 shares -below their 30-day average of 291,716.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiovascular and cardiopulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension. PhaseBio's proprietary elastin-like polypeptide technology platform enables the development of therapies with potential for less-frequent dosing and improved pharmacokinetics, including pemziviptadil, and drives both internal and partnership drug-development opportunities.

