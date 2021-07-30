Pharvaris NV (PHVS) falls 1.29% in Light Trading on July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PHVS - Market Data & News Trade

Pharvaris NV (NASDAQ: PHVS) shares fell 1.29%, or $0.22 per share, to close Thursday at $16.90. After opening the day at $16.92, shares of Pharvaris NV fluctuated between $17.21 and $16.21. 1,874 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 43,127. Thursday's activity brought Pharvaris NV’s market cap to $515,775,764.

About Pharvaris NV

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company focused on bringing oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to patients. By targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team is advancing new alternatives to injected therapies for all sub-types of HAE and other bradykinin-mediated diseases. The company brings together executives with a breadth of expertise across pharmaceutical development and rare disorders, including HAE.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

