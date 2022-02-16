PG&E (PCG) gains 2.98% to Close at $11.74 on February 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PCG - Market Data & News Trade

PG&E Corp. (NYSE: PCG), a San Francisco, California, company, gained to close at $11.74 Wednesday after gaining $0.34 (2.98%) on volume of 27,143,524 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $12.02 to a low of $11.45 while PG&E’s market cap now stands at $28,926,081,561.

PG&E currently has roughly 23000 employees.

About PG&E Corp.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

