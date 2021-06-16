PFSWEB Inc (PFSW) gains 1.9890% for June 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PFSW - Market Data & News Trade

PFSWEB Inc (NASDAQ: PFSW) shares gained 1.9890% to end trading Tuesday at $7.69 per share - a net change of $0.15. Shares traded between $7.70 and $7.47 throughout the day.

About PFSWEB Inc

PFSweb is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units - LiveArea for data-driven marketing and omnichannel experience design through technology selection, platform implementation and orchestrated services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services - they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L'Oréal USA, ASICS, Pandora, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

