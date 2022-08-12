Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras - Preference Shares (PBR.A) Pushes Lower in Pre-Market Trading for August 12

Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR - Preference Shares (NYSE:PBR.A) are on the move in pre-market trading for August 12.

Ahead of the market's open, Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras - Preference Shares stock has fallen 16.89% from the previous session’s close.

Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras - Preference Shares fell $0.52 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:34:29 est.

