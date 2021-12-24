Petra (PAIC) falls 0.20% for December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PAIC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Petra Acquisition Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: PAIC) stock fell $0.02, accounting for a 0.20% decrease. Petra opened at $10.19 before trading between $10.19 and $10.18 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Petra’s market cap fall to $92,614,474 on 988,896 shares -above their 30-day average of 29,439.

About Petra Acquisition Inc

Petra Acquisition, Inc. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, with an initial focus on target businesses in the healthcare or a healthcare-related industry. However, the Company’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to any particular industry or geographic region.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

