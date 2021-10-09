Petmed Express, (PETS) falls 0.30% to Close at $26.45 on October 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PETS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Petmed Express, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: PETS) stock fell $0.08, accounting for a 0.30% decrease. Petmed Express, opened at $26.56 before trading between $26.80 and $26.29 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Petmed Express,’s market cap fall to $538,233,140 on 227,178 shares -below their 30-day average of 346,529.

About Petmed Express, Inc.

Founded in 1996, PetMed Express is America's Most Trusted Pet Pharmacy, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its toll free number and on the Internet through its website.

The Daily Fix

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is teaming up with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to provide same-day and next-day deliveries of tools, paint and other online purchases to customers’ doorsteps.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) will pause production at two Mexican plants for several days this month due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced Thursday they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization to cover children ages five to 11.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

