PetIQ (PETQ) gains 3.52% for February 9

Today, PetIQ Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: PETQ) stock gained $0.68, accounting for a 3.52% increase. PetIQ opened at $19.41 before trading between $20.22 and $19.41 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw PetIQ’s market cap rise to $582,411,049 on 278,201 shares -above their 30-day average of 249,663.

About PetIQ Inc - Class A

PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services. The company engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded and distributed medications, which is further supported by its own world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska. The company's national service platform, VIP Petcare, operates in over 3,400 retail partner locations in 41 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

