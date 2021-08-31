Petco Health and Wellness Co (WOOF) falls 1.58% for August 30

Today, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: WOOF) stock fell $0.34, accounting for a 1.58% decrease. Petco Health and Wellness Co opened at $21.68 before trading between $21.68 and $21.12 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Petco Health and Wellness Co’s market cap fall to $4,799,099,376 on 846,849 shares -below their 30-day average of 2,104,972.

About Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc - Class A

Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and its own Petco partners. Since its founding in 1965, Petco has been trailblazing new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through its products and services, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. Petco operates more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of more than 100 in-store veterinary hospitals, and offer a complete resource for pet health and wellness online and through the Petco app. In tandem with The Petco Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization, through in-store adoption events, Petco has helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

