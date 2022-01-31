Personalis (PSNL) gains 9.84% for January 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PSNL - Market Data & News Trade

Personalis Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) shares gained 9.84%, or $1.02 per share, to close Monday at $11.39. After opening the day at $10.42, shares of Personalis fluctuated between $11.47 and $10.42. 448,088 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 509,321. Monday's activity brought Personalis’s market cap to $510,088,177.

Personalis is headquartered in Menlo Park, California..

About Personalis Inc

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in population sequencing and cancer genomics, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the VA MVP. In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient's cancer and immune response. The Personalis® ImmunoID NeXT Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The PersonalisClinical Laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as CLIA'88-certified and CAP-accredited.

Visit Personalis Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Personalis Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Personalis Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Shipping Companies Flush With Cash, With Some Splashing Jumbo Employee Bonuses Badger Meter Beats Q4 Estimates, Posts Record Revenue Algoma Steel Upgrades Power Plant in Transition to Green Steelmaking Insulet Gets FDA Clearance for Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System