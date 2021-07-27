Pershing Square Tontine (PSTH) falls 0.97% to Close at $20.36 on July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PSTH - Market Data & News Trade

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd - Class A (NYSE: PSTH), a New York, New York, company, fell to close at $20.36 Monday after losing $0.2 (0.97%) on volume of 1,950,965 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $20.47 to a low of $20.32 while Pershing Square Tontine’s market cap now stands at $4,072,000,000.

About Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd - Class A

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”), a Delaware corporation, is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with a private company. PSTH’s sponsor is 100% owned by the Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. (“PSCM”) funds. PSTH has not yet selected any specific business combination target. PSTH intends to pursue merger opportunities with private, large capitalization, high-quality, growth companies. PSTH will use PSCM’s substantial experience in identifying, analyzing, and determining business quality and the sustainable competitive advantages of a target company, as well as PSCM’s due diligence and negotiation expertise in executing a transaction. PSTH will seek targets in four principal market segments: high-quality IPO candidates, mature unicorns, private equity portfolio companies, and family-owned companies.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

