Perrigo Company (PRGO) falls 0.02% to Close at $42.77 on September 23

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) shares fell 0.02%, or $0.01 per share, to close Thursday at $42.77. After opening the day at $42.87, shares of Perrigo Company fluctuated between $43.19 and $42.60. 946,335 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 3,395,934. Thursday's activity brought Perrigo Company’s market cap to $5,718,981,183.

Perrigo Company is headquartered in Dublin, Dublin..

About Perrigo Company plc

Perrigo Company plc is a leading provider of Quality, Affordable Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Led by its consumer self-care strategy, Perrigo is the largest store brand OTC player in the U.S. in the categories in which it competes through more than 9,000 SKUs under customer 'own brand' labels. Additionally, Perrigo is a Top 5 OTC company by revenue in Europe, where it markets more than 200 branded OTC products throughout 28 countries. The Company also commercializes and manufactures generic prescription products in the U.S.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

