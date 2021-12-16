Perpetua (PPTA) falls 1.39% to Close at $4.25 on December 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PPTA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Perpetua Resources Corp. Inc’s (NASDAQ: PPTA) stock fell $0.06, accounting for a 1.39% decrease. Perpetua opened at $4.30 before trading between $4.36 and $4.08 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Perpetua’s market cap fall to $267,501,133 on 162,297 shares -above their 30-day average of 113,522.

About Perpetua Resources Corp.

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States. Antimony is a federally designated critical mineral for its use in the national defense, aerospace and technology sectors. In addition to the company’s commitments to transparency, accountability, environmental stewardship, safety and community engagement, Perpetua Resources adopted formal ESG commitments.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

