Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: PBT) shares gained 2.3610% to end trading Monday at $4.77 per share - a net change of $0.11. Shares traded between $4.79 and $4.67 throughout the day.

The Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s (the “Trust”) principal assets are comprised of a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out by Southland Royalty Company (“Southland”) from its fee mineral interest in the Waddell Ranch properties in Crane County, Texas (“Waddell Ranch properties”), and a 95% net overriding royalty interest carved out by Southland from its major producing royalty properties in Texas (“Texas Royalty properties”). The interests out of which the Trust’s net overriding royalty interests were carved were in all cases less than 100%. The Trust’s net overriding royalty interests represent burdens against the properties in favor of the Trust without regard to ownership of the properties from which the overriding royalty interests were carved. The net overriding royalties above are collectively referred to as the “Royalties.” The properties and interests from which the Royalties were carved and which the Royalties now burden are collectively referred to as the “Underlying Properties.”

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

