Perma-Pipe (PPIH) falls 1.96% to Close at $6.76 on August 3

Today, Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: PPIH) stock fell $0.135, accounting for a 1.96% decrease. Perma-Pipe opened at $6.86 before trading between $6.93 and $6.75 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Perma-Pipe’s market cap fall to $55,195,326 on 1,268 shares -below their 30-day average of 18,799.

About Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in pre-insulated piping and leak detection systems for oil and gas gathering, district heating and cooling, and other applications. It uses its extensive engineering and fabrication expertise to develop piping solutions that solve complex challenges regarding the safe and efficient transportation of many types of liquids. In total, Perma-Pipe has operations at thirteen locations in six countries.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

