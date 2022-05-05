Perma-Fix Environmental Services, (PESI) Gains 4.41% on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PESI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) are up 4.41% Thursday.

As of 12:05:01 est, Perma-Fix Environmental Services, is currently sitting at $5.92 and has moved $0.25 per share in trading so far.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, has moved 0.53% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 10.43% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Perma-Fix Environmental Services, visit the company profile.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear and waste management services company, and a leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the U.S Department of Energy ('DOE'), the U.S Department of Defense ('DOD'), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company's nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to its clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

To get more information on Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins