Perma-Fix Environmental Services, (PESI) falls 1.09% on Moderate Volume January 13

Today, Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: PESI) stock fell $0.07, accounting for a 1.09% decrease. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, opened at $6.51 before trading between $6.51 and $6.18 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Perma-Fix Environmental Services,’s market cap fall to $83,782,529 on 9,040 shares -below their 30-day average of 18,710.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear and waste management services company, and a leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the U.S Department of Energy ('DOE'), the U.S Department of Defense ('DOD'), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company's nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to its clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

