Perkinelmer, (PKI) falls 0.87% in Light Trading on August 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PKI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Perkinelmer, Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: PKI) stock fell $1.62, accounting for a 0.87% decrease. Perkinelmer, opened at $185.95 before trading between $186.23 and $183.22 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Perkinelmer,’s market cap fall to $20,785,066,580 on 481,822 shares -below their 30-day average of 845,202.

About Perkinelmer, Inc.

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers, and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, the company delivers unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food, and applied markets. IT strategically partners with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Its dedicated team of about 14,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Visit Perkinelmer, Inc.'s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Perkinelmer, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Perkinelmer, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer