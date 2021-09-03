Perion Network. (PERI) falls 0.61% in Active Trading on September 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PERI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Perion Network Ltd. Inc’s (NASDAQ: PERI) stock fell $0.13, accounting for a 0.61% decrease. Perion Network. opened at $21.57 before trading between $22.02 and $21.21 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Perion Network.’s market cap fall to $721,377,042 on 529,595 shares -above their 30-day average of 477,858.

Perion Network. employs around 400 people with a head office in 26 Harokmim St, Holon.

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is a global technology company that delivers strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently 'Capture and Convince' users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television - or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

