Perion Network. (PERI) Climbs in Pre-Market Trading for March 29

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has already gained $0.54 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $22.68, Perion Network. has moved 2.38% higher ahead of market open.

The company has risen 4.56% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Perion Network. investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:22:51 est.

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is a global technology company that delivers strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently 'Capture and Convince' users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television - or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

