Performant (PFMT) falls 6.94% to Close at $2.68 on November 18

Today, Performant Financial Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: PFMT) stock fell $0.2, accounting for a 6.94% decrease. Performant opened at $2.94 before trading between $2.94 and $2.64 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Performant’s market cap fall to $185,306,820 on 755,313 shares -above their 30-day average of 553,626.

About Performant Financial Corp

Performant helps government and commercial organizations enhance revenue and contain costs by preventing, identifying and recovering waste, improper payments and defaulted assets. Performant is a leading provider of these services in several industries, including healthcare, student loans and government. Performant has been providing recovery audit services for more than nine years to both commercial and government clients, including serving as a Recovery Auditor for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

