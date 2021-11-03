Performant (PFMT) falls 1.29% to Close at $3.06 on November 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PFMT - Market Data & News Trade

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ: PFMT) shares fell 1.29%, or $0.04 per share, to close Tuesday at $3.06. After opening the day at $3.07, shares of Performant fluctuated between $3.12 and $2.98. 502,660 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 519,650. Tuesday's activity brought Performant’s market cap to $172,598,241.

About Performant Financial Corp

Performant helps government and commercial organizations enhance revenue and contain costs by preventing, identifying and recovering waste, improper payments and defaulted assets. Performant is a leading provider of these services in several industries, including healthcare, student loans and government. Performant has been providing recovery audit services for more than nine years to both commercial and government clients, including serving as a Recovery Auditor for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

