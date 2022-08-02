Performance Shipping (PSHG) Moves Up in Pre-Market Trading for August 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PSHG - Market Data & News Trade

Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:PSHG) has already gained $0.067 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.36, Performance Shipping has moved 18.61% higher ahead of market open.

The company has risen 53.26% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Performance Shipping investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Performance Shipping Inc visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:23:41 est.

About Performance Shipping Inc

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels.

To get more information on Performance Shipping Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Performance Shipping Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles