Perficient (PRFT) Drops 2.54% on March 25

Shares of Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) moved 2.54% Friday.

As of 12:11:51 est, Perficient is currently sitting at $104.78 and has moved $2.74 per share.

Perficient has moved 9.26% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 16.67% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Perficient Inc.

Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and enterprise customers throughout North America. With unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Its work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Perficient's professionals serve clients from a network of offices across North America and offshore locations in India and China. Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Perficient is an award-winning Adobe Premier Partner, Platinum Level IBM business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, an Advanced Pivotal Ready Partner, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner, and a Sitecore Platinum Partner.

