Perdoceo Education (PRDO) falls 1.54% for November 11

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO), a Schaumburg, Illinois, company, fell to close at $10.25 Thursday after losing $0.16 (1.54%) on volume of 655,356 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $10.40 to a low of $10.22 while Perdoceo Education’s market cap now stands at $718,581,590.

About Perdoceo Education Corporation

Perdoceo Education Corporation offers a quality postsecondary education primarily online to a diverse student population, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. The Company's accredited institutions - Colorado Technical University ('CTU') and the American InterContinental University System ('AIU') - provide degree programs through the master's or doctoral level as well as associate and bachelor's levels. Perdoceo's universities offer students industry-relevant and career-focused degree programs that are designed to meet the educational needs of today's busy adults. CTU and AIU continue to show innovation in higher education, advancing personalized learning technologies like their intellipath® learning platform and using data analytics and technology to support students and enhance learning. Perdoceo is committed to providing quality education that closes the gap between learners who seek to advance their careers and employers needing a qualified workforce.

Another Inflationary Sign From Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin and Ethereum are the leaders of the cryptocurrency asset class. As of November 5, the overall asset class had a $2.696 trillion market cap. 13,669 different cryptos make up the total value, but Bitcoin and Ethereum account for 62.4% as Bitcoin was worth around $1.152 trillion, and Ethereum had an over $528.25 billion market cap.

Cryptocurrencies are a libertarian means of exchange taking control of the money supply from governments and returning it to individuals. Each crypto’s value is solely a function of bids and offers in the market. Most cryptos have a limited supply, unlike fiat currencies. Governments can issue legal tender to their hearts' content, allowing them to stimulate or contract economic conditions.

Mark Cuban and NEA-Backed FiscalNote To Go Public Via SPAC Merger

DC-based legal and regulatory policy tracking software company FiscalNote Holdings Inc will go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company Duddell Street Acquisition Corp in a deal valued at about $1.3 billion.

Under the agreement announced this week, the Maso Capital-backed SPAC will provide FiscalNote with proceeds of $275 million, consisting of a $100 million private placement and about $175 million currently held in trust by Duddell Street.

Robinhood Reveals Hacker Theft of 7 Million Customer Names, Email Addresses

Online stock trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) disclosed Monday evening that hackers made off with personal information of its more than 7 million users last week in a major security breach.

According to Robinhood, hackers stole email addresses of about 5 million customers and the full names of another 2 million.

