Perdoceo Education (PRDO) falls 0.74% on Moderate Volume September 7

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO), a Schaumburg, Illinois, company, fell to close at $10.78 Tuesday after losing $0.08 (0.74%) on volume of 277,287 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $10.98 to a low of $10.75 while Perdoceo Education’s market cap now stands at $755,485,092.

About Perdoceo Education Corporation

Perdoceo Education Corporation offers a quality postsecondary education primarily online to a diverse student population, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. The Company's accredited institutions - Colorado Technical University ('CTU') and the American InterContinental University System ('AIU') - provide degree programs through the master's or doctoral level as well as associate and bachelor's levels. Perdoceo's universities offer students industry-relevant and career-focused degree programs that are designed to meet the educational needs of today's busy adults. CTU and AIU continue to show innovation in higher education, advancing personalized learning technologies like their intellipath® learning platform and using data analytics and technology to support students and enhance learning. Perdoceo is committed to providing quality education that closes the gap between learners who seek to advance their careers and employers needing a qualified workforce.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

