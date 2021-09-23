Peoples Services (PFIS) falls 1.70% in Light Trading on September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PFIS - Market Data & News Trade

Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ: PFIS) shares fell 1.70%, or $0.75 per share, to close Wednesday at $43.34. After opening the day at $44.06, shares of Peoples Services fluctuated between $44.06 and $43.34. 11,172 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 17,335. Wednesday's activity brought Peoples Services’s market cap to $312,148,375.

About Peoples Financial Services Corp

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (the "Bank"), an independent community bank serving its retail and commercial customers through twenty-six full-service community banking offices located within the Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania and Broome County in New York. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. The Company's business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) plans to fill as many as 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationwide ahead of the flu season and as the US prepares to roll out COVID-19 booster shots.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

